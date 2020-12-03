ISDH: 8,527 new COVID-19 cases, 60 more deaths; 7-day positivity rate at 23.7%

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new updates for COVID-19 stats in our state.

Thursday’s stats include a “historic load of labs.”

“A historic load of labs resulted in the addition of 1,058 historical tested individuals, 2,153 historical tests administered and 443 historical cases to today’s counts,” reads a disclaimer at the top of the state’s dashboard.

A total of 8,527 new positive tests have been recorded. The tests were taken between November 13 and December 2. Of those, 8,514 were recorded on December 2.

(Provided Graphic/ISDH)

A total of 359,430 Hoosiers have tested positive with the virus.

Trending Headlines

60 more Hoosiers have died as result of the virus. The deaths occurred between November 24 and December 2.

A total of 5,748 Hoosiers have died as a result of COVID-19. Another 285 probable deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 23.7% The 7-day positive rate for all tests taken is 11.4%

A total of 4,402,956 tests have been administered to 2,252,864 individuals.

There are 3,362 Hoosiers currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 64,723,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 41,644,000 recoveries and more than 1,497,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Dec. 1, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.