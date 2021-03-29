ISDH increases vaccine eligibility; Hoosiers 30 and over can now sign up

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – More Hoosiers can can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Monday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health announced that Indiana residents 30 and over are now eligible to sign up for vaccine appointments.
According to the department, that means more than 840,000 more Hoosiers can sign up for the vaccine.
On Wednesday, Hoosiers 16 and over will be able to sign up for vaccine appointments.
