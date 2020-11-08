New Palestine HS moves to virtual learning ‘indefinitely’ after 6 positive COVID-19 tests Saturday

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. (WISH) — New Palestine High School is moving to virtual learning indefinitely after receiving six positive coronavirus tests from students and staff in one day.

The shift to virtual learning starts immediately, Southern Hancock County schools said in a letter to parents.

The district said evidence suggests community spread has happened at the school, and contact tracing has been completed, with families contacted by the district nurse.

The high school will use virtual learning for at least two weeks, until Thanksgiving break, and data may show that the shift needs to continue, the district said.

Students are currently scheduled to go back to the school on Nov. 30.

ISTEP+ testing scheduled for this week has been postponed, the district said, and extracurricular activities will continue further notice.

All other schools in the district will continue in-person learning, the letter said.

The district has six schools, with roughly 3,801 students and 219 full-time educators.

Full letter from the district:

