New program helps athletes safely return to sports after COVID-19 infection

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Alex Barkley, 16, is a superstar on the volleyball court. He plays for The Academy Boys Volleyball Club. His team is ranked nationally and is sponsored by Adidas. Alex is also arguably one of the best all-around outside hitters in the country, and that’s not just according to his mom.

But when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in November, he didn’t know if he’d ever play again.

“When all of the information started coming out about COVID-19 and the concerns–the cardiovascular concerns–that were happening to some of the athletes, my concern right away was ‘Oh my goodness, my son tested positive…do I need to be worried?'” said Mo Barkley, Alex’s mother.

The answer is yes. There’s mounting evidence that athletes across the country can experience potentially life-threatening heart issues after contracting the coronavirus.

But the good news is there’s now a program in Noblesville that helps athletes return to their sport safely after recovering from the virus.

Methodist Sports Medicine launched the Return to Play program and through a series of medical and physical assessments, doctors can determine when an athlete can safely compete again.

Mo didn’t hesitate to enroll her son in the week-long program.

Orthopedist, Dr. Matthew Negaard, spearheads Return to Play.

“The beginning is just slow, light aerobic exercise, whether that’s walking, jogging or on a bike. And [over the course of 7 days] it slowly progresses to full sport-specific activity,” said Negaard.

As for Alex? He graduated successfully from the program and is cleared to play. He’ll join his team, no longer as a spectator, as they head to a three-day national qualifying tournament slated to begin on Jan. 23.

