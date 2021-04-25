Coronavirus

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity to sponsor COVID-19 vaccination site on east side

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Omega Psi Phi Fraternity is sponsoring a COVID-19 vaccination site at the IndyGo building on the city’s east side.

People can schedule appointments now to get the Moderna vaccine on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the IndyGo building located at 9503 E. 33rd St., the fraternity said in a release to News 8.

The vaccine will be given for free by the Marion County Health Department, according to the fraternity.

People can schedule their vaccination appointments online or by calling 211.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

CDC says more Americans are missing their second dose of COVID-19 vaccines

Vaccine Central /

Warming up this week

Weather /

6 killed, 10 hurt in fiery van crash on Georgia interstate

National /

Herta takes St. Pete, ties father on IndyCar win list with 4

IndyCar /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.