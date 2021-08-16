Coronavirus

Shenandoah schools go to remote learning over COVID concerns

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A rural school district northeast of Indianapolis has begun remote learning and canceled all athletic events due to COVID-19 numbers.

Shenandoah School Corp. in northwestern Henry County said on Facebook on Sunday afternoon that remove learning will be underway for at least the next two weeks, based on a directive from the Henry County Health Department.

The Henry County Health Department did not immediately respond to an email to seek the scope of the spread of the coronavirus. Attempts to call the health department were unsuccessful. The health department was conducting free COVID-19 rapid testing on Monday in a drive-thru clinic.

The district has a high school, a middle school and an elementary school. The district has about 1,400 students.

In addition to the learning restrictions, athletics director Todd Salkoski tweeted Monday that sporting events and practices are canceled until further notice. A date to resume sporting events and practices could be announced later Monday.

For remote learning, students will receive assignments via the Canvas learning management system by 9:30 a.m., and teachers will be available remotely from 9:30 a.m.-noon and 12:30-3:30 p.m. Assignments will be due by 11:59 p.m. the next school day unless otherwise indicated by the teacher. Students were being sent instructions on when to pick up devices.

Shenandoah students who attend the New Castle Career Center also will remain virtual for two weeks.

The Shenandoah school board has also rescheduled Monday night’s meeting to Aug. 30.

The school district is about 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis.