Spanish-language campaign begins on COVID-19 vaccine in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In Marion County, some organizations say there are many Latinos who are hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Now they’re taking new steps to help address their concerns.

“Start promoting a Spanish outreach campaign to dismantle any misinformation around the vaccine and to try to encourage more people to take it,” said Mariana Lopez-Owens, La Plaza’s director of development, marketing and communications.

The nonprofit La Plaza says some Latino immigrants won’t get a COVID-19 vaccine because they’re scared of being arrested or deported. Right now, all people regardless of their legal status can get vaccinated once they’re eligible under the local distribution guidelines.

“They’re afraid if they don’t have the right documentation that it might be used against them as a public charge,” said Lopez-Owens.

Another reason these immigrants won’t get a COVID-19 vaccine is that there isn’t enough information provided in Spanish, which could create misinformation and doubts about the vaccine.

That’s why organizations including La Plaza and the Marion County Public Health Department are pushing to change that. They’ve already met with community leaders but are working on other ways to better communicate the benefits of the vaccine.

Manuel Alarcon Nava is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico and is protected by the DACA program. He tells News 8 his mom feels the vaccine isn’t necessary.

“So she just sees vaccination, the vaccine, unnecessary,” said Nava.

“She believes that as long as you eat healthy, you take care of your body, you drink water, that that is simply enough,” said Nava.

“My mom reiterated the fact that she grew up in a time where vaccination wasn’t an accessible thing back then for her family at least, so she grew up with the attitude that she didn’t need a vaccine to overcome whatever disease it might be,” said Nava.

Nava says even though his mom is hesitant about getting vaccinated, he remains optimistic about the vaccine.

Other local organizations Movimiento Cosecha say they are looking at holding virtual meetings with Spanish-speaking Hoosiers to help address their concerns about COVID-19 vaccines.

