Washington Township Schools to start school year with virtual classes only

A common site across Indiana, as the states orders all public schools closed until May 1 due to COVID-19 (photo from author)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Washington Township Schools announced students will begin the school year completely online, according to the district’s website.

The board said they believe the decision is in the best interest of students’ families, faculty, staff, administration and their families.

The district said online classes will begin July 30, which was the same day students were planning to return to in-person learning.

The board acknowledges this is a fluid situation and they plan to continue to work to get students back in the classroom.

Washington Township said virtual learning will continue until the district determines otherwise, which will be discussed at each of its upcoming board meetings.