1 dead, 1 injured in Lawrence apartment shooting

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — One 17-year-old is dead, and another is injured after an early morning shooting Saturday at an apartment complex in Lawrence, police say.

Lawrence police responded to a report of a person shot in the 5000 block of Beatle Drive just around 5:20 a.m. That is located at the Harrison Place Apartments. Officers located a 17-year-old boy fatally shot and another grazed with a gunshot wound.

Sgt. Mathew Miller told News 8 that the teenager injured was taken to Eskenazi in good condition.

Both 17-year-olds’ identities were not made available by police.

Police did not say what led to the shooting and no arrests have been made at this time.