1 dead, boy and 2 others wounded in 2 shootings on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died and three other people were wounded, including a 12-year-old boy, in two shootings about a block apart Saturday night on the city’s east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the intersection of East 28th and North Wheeler streets around 8:56 p.m. on a report of a person shot. That’s just east of Rural Street.

They arrived to find three people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. One of those victims died. One of the other victims was reported to be awake and breathing, according to police.

Four minutes later, officers were called to the 2700 block of North Parker Avenue, about a block away from where the three people were found shot.

On Parker Avenue, officers found a 12-year-old boy shot in the leg. He was taken to Riley Hospital for Children and was stable, according to officers at the scene.

Police at the scene said it was not yet known how the two shootings are connected.

No information about the identities of the victims was immediately released by police.

The 12-year-old boy is the seventh juvenile in 15 days to be injured in a shooting in Indianapolis. Police this week said far too many kids are getting hurt in city shootings and that the community needs to take care of our kids.

Early Saturday morning, a boy was among five people shot at the intersection of West 38th Street and Lafayette Road. One man was found dead at the scene. The boy and another man walked into Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital. The boy’s injuries were not expected to be life-threatening.

On Thursday, a 17-year-old boy was shot inside a Steak ‘N Shake restaurant on North Post Road near I-70. Police said they believed the shooter was outside the drive-thru window. The boy was shot in the shoulder and was stable, according to police.

On Wednesday, an 11-year-old girl was shot during an incident that wounded a woman and a police officer injured at an apartment complex near 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue. The woman died of her injuries on Friday, and police said they were hopeful the girl would survive her injuries. The gunman took his own life, according to police.

On Sunday, a boy in an SUV was grazed by a bullet on the city’s near northwest side, at 26th and Harding streets. It happened at 5 in the evening and another man was shot. Police do not think either were the intended target.

On July 31, five people were shot outside a funeral home, including a 4-year-old and a 16-year-old. It happened during the day on West 30th Street.