Crime Watch 8

Gunman at drive-thru shoots 17-year-old inside restaurant

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 17-year-old inside a restaurant Thursday night was shot by a gunman outside at the drive-thru window, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and emergency medical crews were called to a report of a person shot shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday to the Steak ‘N Shake at 2403 Post Drive. That’s just northwest of the I-70 interchange for Post Road.

An IMPD spokesperson said the 17-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder and was stable at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

No information was immediately available on a suspect.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Extra COVID vaccine OK’d for those with weak immune systems

Vaccine Central /

Los Angeles judge dismisses sexual battery charge against Harvey Weinstein

Entertainment /

Census shows many rural Indiana counties lost population

Indiana News /

1 dies in crash of school bus, car on State Road 67 near Gosport

Local /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image