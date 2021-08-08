Crime Watch 8

2 injured, including child, in shooting on near-northwest side

Two people were injured, including a child, in a shooting on Aug. 8, 2021, in the 2600 block of North Harding Street. (WISH Photo/David Williams)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were injured, including a child, in a Sunday afternoon shooting on the city’s near-northwest side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 5 p.m. Sunday to the 2600 block of North Harding Street on a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find a victim with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and a child with injuries consistent with a graze wound, IMPD said by email.

No information about age, gender, identity or the conditions of the victims was immediately released.

