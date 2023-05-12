1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Steak ‘n Shake

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a man is dead and three others are injured after a shooting Thursday night at a south side Steak ‘n Shake.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of South East Street. That’s south of East Hanna Avenue and north of the I-465 interchange.

Officers say they found three males with gunshot wounds inside the Steak ‘N Shake restaurant. All three males were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The fourth male was found shot to death in the parking lot.

Detectives recovered two firearms at the scene and it is believed the shooting occurred in the restaurant’s parking lot.

The deceased and the suspect have not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Gary Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Gary.Smith@Indy.gov.