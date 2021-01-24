1 dead after east side shooting

A person died Jan. 23, 2021, in a shooting in the 200 block of North Shortridge Road. (WISH Photo/Andrew More)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 200 block of North Shortridge Road at the Abbey Meadows Apartments just south of 10th Street on a report of a person shot just after 8:30 Saturday night.

The arrived to find a person shot, who died at the scene, according to IMPD.

No additional information about the identity of the person or what led up the shooting were immediately available.

