1 dead after shooting on east side

Indianapolis police were called to the city’s east side on reports of a shooting. One unresponsive person was found at the scene. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Metro police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting on the city’s easy side Thursday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 4800 block of East 19th Street around 2:20 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived they found one person who had been shot. The victim was unresponsive at the scene and was later pronounced dead.

Information about the victim or a suspect has not been released.

News 8 has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for details.