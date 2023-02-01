Crime Watch 8

1 dies, another critically hurt in shooting near Emerson Avenue, Stop 11 Road

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died and another was in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night on the south side of Indianapolis, police say.

Medics and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent shortly before 10:20 p.m. Tuesday to reports of an incomplete 911 call and an unsafe gunshot scene in the 5000 block of Brookfield Drive. That’s part of a residential area off Emerson Avenue south of Stop 11 Road, and just west of Franciscan Health Indianapolis hospital.

Officers found the two people with gunshot wounds.

No additional information was immediately available.

