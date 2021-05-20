Crime Watch 8

12-year-old critically injured in shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition following an overnight shooting on the city’s northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 3400 block of North Leland Avenue for a report of a person shot.

Police said the juvenile was inside the house when the shooting started outside as at least one round made it inside the residence, striking the child.

Once on the scene, the juvenile victim was located. The juvenile was determined to be in critical condition.

No victim or suspect information has been released.