Crime Watch 8

1 shot in I-70 road rage incident in Hendricks County

CLAYTON, Ind. (WISH) — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man said he was shot Thursday morning in a road rage case.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday on eastbound I-70 near the 57 mile marker. That’s west of State Road 39.

The victim told investigators that he was traveling in the left lane when another car passed him on the right, then abruptly cut in front of his vehicle.

He says he changed lanes and when he pulled next to the other vehicle, someone fired several shots at him. A woman and an infant who were also in the car were not injured.

He pulled off at the State Road 39 exit and called police from a truck stop. The suspect vehicle continued eastbound.

The victim was sent to an Indianapolis hospital with a leg injury not believed to be life-threatening.

Deputies describe the suspect vehicle as a white car with four doors and dark-tinted windows — it was possibly a Hyundai Elantra — that was occupied by at least three men.

If you have any information on the case, contact the investigations division with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office.