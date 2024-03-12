13-year-old arrested for role in fatal gas station shooting in Marion

A 13-year-old juvenile was arrested after police say they fatally shot a man during a gas station robbery at a Circle K in Marion, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A 13-year-old juvenile was arrested Monday after police say they fatally shot a man during a gas station robbery in Marion.

The Marion Police Department identified the man as 24-year-old Byron Dennis Jr. of Anderson.

Grant County dispatchers received a 911 call around 7:52 p.m. Monday reporting a person shot at the Circle K gas station located at 901 E. Bradford St. That’s in northeastern Marion by a residential area and elementary school.

When officers arrived, they found Dennis lying in the entryway of the store with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

After reviewing security camera footage, officers determined the 13-year-old to be a possible suspect. They later conducted surveillance on a home in the 500 block of East Highland Drive, a three-minute drive north of the gas station, and took the teen suspect into custody.

The juvenile was being held at a jail and was facing charges of murder and robbery.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact Capt. Josh Zigler with the Marion Police Criminal Investigation Division at 765-668-4417.