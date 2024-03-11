IMPD: 3 teenage boys arrested after breaking into east side gun store

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three teenage boys were arrested early Monday morning for allegedly breaking into an east side gun store.

According to online police reports, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a business alarm just before 4:30 a.m. at Indy Arms Company, 2550 E. 55th St. Officers found a damaged glass door and a gray Kia SUV.

The teens ran from the store and were arrested for burglary and resisting law enforcement.

The juveniles were reportedly ages 13, 14, and 15.

There was an attempted burglary attempt at the business on Saturday, but reports do not indicate both incidents are related.