Crime Watch 8

15-year-old arrested after shooting of boy in car in east-side neighborhood

A boy was found shot in a car about 1:30 p.m. Jan. 27, 2022, on East 19th Street near North Rural Street. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday on charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery in connection to a shooting on the east side, Indianapolis police said Friday.

Detectives with the Indiana Guns Crime Task Force were on a separate investigation about 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a residential area in the 2900 block of East 19th Street. That’s when the detectives saw two boys — the 15-year-old and a 16-year-old — approach a car before one of them fired a gun. The boys fled on foot but were apprehended minutes later, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release issued Friday afternoon.

A boy inside the car had been shot; he taken to a hospital in critical condition, IMPD said. His age was not included in the release.

A toddler also in the car was not hurt, and taken into the custody of Indiana Department of Child Services, the release says.

The release did not identify any of the boys involved. The 15-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for a complaint of chest pain before police took him into custody. The 16-year-old was released into his parent’s custody pending further investigation.

Detectives do not believe there is any threat to the public, the release says.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Gregory Taylor at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at gregory.taylor2@indy.gov.