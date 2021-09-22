Crime Watch 8

16 facing drug charges in Kokomo’s ‘Operation: Routine Maintenance’ sweep

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A drug sweep in Kokomo has resulted in more than a dozen arrests.

The Kokomo Police Department announced the results of “Operations: Routine Maintenance” on Wednesday morning.

Facing charges in the case:

Joseph Bogue – dealing methamphetamine (two counts), dealing a schedule III controlled substance

Jessica Leija – dealing methamphetamine (three counts)

Cody Long – distribution of controlled substances

Shelby Shelley – dealing a schedule III controlled substance (three counts)

Leslie Marr – dealing methamphetamine (three counts)

Alisha Johnson – dealing in a narcotic drug (three counts)

Amy Lowe – distribution of controlled substances)

Shaun Thieke – dealing methamphetamine (three counts)

Karra Riggins – dealing a schedule IV controlled substance (three counts)

Davina Wood – dealing methamphetamine (three counts)

Darrell Williams – dealing methamphetamine

Justin Cox – possession of methamphetamine, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, neglect of a dependent

Ronda Minor – possession of methamphetamine, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, neglect of a dependent

Jerry Glenn – distribution of controlled substances

Matthew Vance – distribution of controlled substances

Cynthia Ponder – distribution of controlled substances

Long, Lowe, Vance, Ponder and Glenn face federal charges in the investigation.

Police say all of the suspects have been arrested with the exception of Davina Wood.

Police say 1.75 pounds of meth and three firearms were confiscated during the investigation.