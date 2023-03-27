16-year-old arrested in shooting death of Marion man

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with the early Saturday homicide of a 40-year-old Marion man, Marion Police Department announced Monday afternoon.

Investigators believe the teen, who was not identified in the announcement on Facebook, was trying to rob Walter Carpenter and then shot him once. Police did not immediately provide the gender of the 16-year-old.

The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West Fifth Street. That’s a residential area south of State Road 18/West Fourth Street a few blocks east of State Road 9/South Baldwin Avenue.

Carpenter was found lying on the kitchen floor of an apartment with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He died later at a Fort Wayne hospital from his injuries, police say.

Marion is a Grant County city of 28,000 about a 90-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

The 16-year-old was being held at a juvenile facility not in Grant County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 765-668-4417, Grant County Dispatch at 765-662-9981, or Grant County Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.