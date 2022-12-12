Crime Watch 8

17-year-old boy fatally shot in Muncie; police arrest 17-year-old girl

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Muncie early Monday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department.

Just after 12:30 a.m., Muncie Police Department officers were sent to a home in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive on reports of a person shot. That’s a mile west of Ball State University.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old girl in connection to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have not identified either of the 17-year-olds.

Anyone with information should contact the Muncie Police Department Detective Division at 765-747-4867.