18-year-old man charged with murder in October shooting

Dominique Freeman was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting of 18-year-old Randall Jenkins. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in an October shooting death on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department identified 18-year-old Domonique Freeman as a suspect in the shooting death of 18-year-old Randall Jenkins. Freeman was arrested Thursday and has been charged with murder and carrying a handgun without a license, according to online court records.

Authorities were called Oct. 16, 2020, to the 2700 block of Hyche Avenue on reports of a person shot. That’s on the city’s east side east of North Keystone Avenue. When police arrived to the scene they found Jenkins suffering from a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead.

Online court records show Freeman had his initial hearing Friday morning. His jury trial is scheduled for June 7.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.