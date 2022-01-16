Crime Watch 8

18-year-old woman shot on southeast side dies at hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 18-year-old woman is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on the southeast side early Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to the 4100 block of Lake Park Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot. The victim was found in the 4100 block of Creek Way.

Both locations are in the Stone Lake Apartments, which are next to the interchange between Interstate 65 and Interstate 465.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead a few hours later, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

No additional information about the victim or a possible suspect was released.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of her death.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detective Steven Gray by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or sending an email to Steven.Gray@indy.gov.