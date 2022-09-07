Crime Watch 8

19-year-old charged with murder of 19-year-old outside grocery on northwest side

by: Divine Triplett and Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday that officers have arrested a man for his involvement in a homicide Sunday evening.

Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Express Pantry grocery at 4281 High School Road. That’s about a half-mile southeast of the I-465 overpass for West 46th Street on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Officers found found Da Kylen Treyon Malix White, 19, inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Pike Township Fire Department medics pronounced the man dead at the crime scene.

IMPD on Wednesday arrested Julius Beverly, 19, and charged him with White’s murder.

Homicide detectives believe the fatal shooting was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information should call Detective Anthony Johnson at the IMPD homicide office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at anthony.johnson@indy.gov.

