2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at east side apartment; 2 kids inside home OK

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men died and one was injured in a shooting that police say happened at an east side apartment with children inside.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not identify the two men who died. Officers were called to the Rolland Manor Apartments near 20th Street and Ritter Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found three men suffering gunshot wounds. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, while the third was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment.

Police say they believe a woman was also involved in the incident, and two children might have been inside the home when the shooting happened. Both kids were said to be safe.

Homicide detectives at the scene say they are looking into the possibility that the shootings were in self-defense. They also say all parties involved have been accounted for.

They did not provide any information on possible suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact Det. Connie Pearson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email her at Connie.Pearson@indy.gov.