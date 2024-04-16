IMPD: Man dies after found with gunshot wound at apartments off West 46th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man with a gunshot wound died Monday after being taken to a hospital from an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side, Indianapolis police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 8:20 p.m. Monday to a report of a person shot in the 4500 block of Glenarm Drive. That’s a Springhill Apartments located southeast of the I-465 overpass for West 46th Street.

Homicide investigators were at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available about the man, a possible suspect, or what may have led to the shooting.