IMPD: Man dies after found with gunshot wound at apartments off West 46th Street

An IMPD patrol car with illuminated red and blue police lights on the roof. (WISH Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man with a gunshot wound died Monday after being taken to a hospital from an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side, Indianapolis police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly before 8:20 p.m. Monday to a report of a person shot in the 4500 block of Glenarm Drive. That’s a Springhill Apartments located southeast of the I-465 overpass for West 46th Street.

Homicide investigators were at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available about the man, a possible suspect, or what may have led to the shooting.

