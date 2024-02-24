2 people injured after shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were injured after a shooting in Anderson on Friday afternoon, according to the Anderson Police Department.

At 4:17 p.m. Friday, officers with the Anderson Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue. As officers arrived to the scene, they located two people suffering from gunshot wound injuries. Officers quickly secured the scene and rendered aid to both victims. The 18-year-old female victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The 21-year-old male victim was transported to an Indianapolis hospital in serious condition.

Investigators believe both victims were in their vehicle at the time of the shooting. Officials said the case remains ongoing and more details will be released at they become available.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on this incident contact Detective Travis Thompson at 765-648-6723, or report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.