24-year-old woman arrested in connection with Broad Ripple triple homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 24-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the triple murder investigation that occurred in the Broad Ripple business district on June 25, officials announced Thursday.

Kara Hinds was taken into custody in the 1700 block of West 73rd Street, near the intersection Westlane Road and Grandview Drive. Hinds is faced with two counts of murder, and counts of reckless homicide, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and criminal recklessness def. shoots a firearm into a building.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to shots being fired in the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue just after 2 a.m. on June 25.

A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds, and a man and woman who had been shot were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, but the man died later at the hospital.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the three victims as 22-year-old Kaleyia Preer, 22-year-old Christopher Lee Wilson Jr., and 24-year-old Tywain Henning.

Online court documents from Marion Superior Court 31 did not show an initial hearing scheduled. Online jail records show Hinds in custody in the Marion County jail on Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at James.Hurt@indy.gov.