Crime Watch 8

27-year-old man arrested after death of 17-month-old boy in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 17-month-old boy in Fort Wayne.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, 27-year-old Shaquille Rowe has been taken into custody in the death of Aiden Mishawn Clark.

Rowe’s arrest comes after an autopsy revealed that the child died in a homicide as a result of blunt force injuries to the chest.

Officers were initially called about 12:35 p.m. Monday to a home in the 2700 block of Millbrook Drive as the infant was being taken to a hospital. The infant died a short time after arriving at the hospital.

Rowe faces preliminary charges for battery to a minor causing death and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Online court records on Wednesday afternoon showed no case filed against Rowe in regard to the homicide.