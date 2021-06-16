Crime Watch 8

2nd man convicted in 2018 murder of pizza delivery driver

Jasean Dale (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Jess Vermeulen
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another man has been convicted for his role in the August 2018 murder of a pizza delivery driver.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday announced Jasean Dale was convicted by a jury in the fatal robbery of Lavon Drake. He was found guilty on charges of murder, felony murder, and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Drake was fatally shot after he was lured to a vacant home and forced inside while delivering a pizza in the 14400 block of Kristen Circle on Aug. 20, 2018.

Authorities say Drake reported to work on his day off to help with pizza deliveries.

Three men were charged in the case. Juwann Terry pleaded guilty to murder and robbery a year after Drake’s death. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Jason Epeards, who is also charged with murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, has a jury trial scheduled for Aug. 30.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Catch Colts ‘Monday Night Football’ on WISH-TV in October

Indianapolis Colts /

The 1970s moon buggies are still up there. GM and Lockheed Martin want to make new ones

Business /

Hours after 4 killed in Chicago, 5 more hurt in shooting

National /

Air Quality Action Day issued for 23 counties

Local /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image