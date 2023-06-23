3 people hit by bullets while playing soccer in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Lawrence police are asking for the public’s help to find two vehicles involved in a Thursday night shootout that wounded three people nearby.

People inside two vehicles got into a shootout on 62nd Street near Veterans Memorial Park at around 10:30 p.m., according to Gary Woodruff, deputy police chief for the Lawrence Police Department.

Stray bullets grazed three people who were playing soccer on the fields at the park. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment, Woodruff says, while the other two were treated at the scene.

All three suffered graze wounds. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment, Woodruff says, while the other two were treated at the scene.

It’s not clear what led to the shootout and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the vehicles or suspects involved should call Lawrence police at (317) 545-7575.