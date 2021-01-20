31-year-old suspect arrested in fatal north-side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities have arrested a 31-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of 35-year-old James Greenberg on Jan. 3.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested William Ballard on Monday. Ballard is facing charges of murder, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, intimidation, and domestic battery.

IMPD officers were called to the 2000 block of West Coil Street on Sunday, Jan. 3, on reports of a person shot. That’s in a residential area on the city’s north side, east of Michigan Road and north of West 64th Street.

Greenberg was found at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead by responding medics.

Police have not released information about what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.