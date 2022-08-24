Crime Watch 8

A man faced with a murder charge of 19-year-old man

MUNCIE Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors have charged a man for fatally shooting a man outside of a Muncie bar.

Malek Williams, 21, is faced with charges for the murder of 19-year-old Que’ Aundre Johnson in Muncie on Aug. 20.

The Muncie Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at West University Avenue and North Dill Street at 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, where they located Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The police were able to see surveillance video from businesses around the area that showed Johnson walking west towards Brother’s Bar and Grill as well as west of University Avenue. Witnesses say they saw Williams stopping to talk to Johnson for a few seconds before Williams pulls out a gun and began shooting, according to court documents.

In the footage, Johnson is seen running away towards the direction of the Marathon Gas station while Williams is chasing and still shooting before Johnson is seen falling down.

Johnson was later taken to the hospital where he would die of gunshot wounds.

Several witnesses were brought in to be interviewed, which included Johnson’s girlfriend (who is also Williams’ ex -girlfriend) who identified Williams as the shooter, court documents say.

Investigators were able to locate Williams and take him into custody on Saturday, where he confessed to the shooting and the location of the gun, according to court documents.

Williams made a appearance in court Tuesday and is now faces a charge of murder and criminal recklessness.