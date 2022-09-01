Crime Watch 8

Accounting specialist charged with taking $270,876 from WFYI Public Media

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former accounting specialist for the Indianapolis public television and radio network is to be formally charged with taking $270,876 from her employer, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a Thursday news release.

Mindi B. Madison, 52, of Indianapolis, worked for WFYI Public Media. She is scheduled to be formally charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in federal court on Sept. 15.

Madison had a co-conspirator who was not named in the release. The co-conspirator was neither an employee nor a vendor of WFYI.

Federal authorities believe Madison presented at least 156 fake claims and invoices for payment. Madison and the unnamed co-conspirator agreed that Madison would falsify invoices using versions of the co-conspirator’s name and businesses connected to her. Payments from the invoices were deposited in the co-conspirator’s bank account, from which the co-conspirator would withdraw the cash and split it with Madison.

Central Indiana’s Public Broadcasting Service member based in Indianapolis, WFYI is owned by Metropolitan Indianapolis Public Media Inc.