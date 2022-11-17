Crime Watch 8

Anderson police arrest high school student with gun, school on lockdown

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson High School student was arrested Thursday after police found him with a firearm, according to Bradley Meadows, the director of district and community engagement at the Anderson Community School Corporation.

The student was detained by the Anderson Police Department and is now in custody.

“All students and staff at the building are safe. Anderson High School will remain in secure status until normal dismissal at 2:30 pm,” Meadows said in a Thursday statement.

The school posted on Facebook at 9:40 a.m. Thursday morning saying there was information circulating about a social media threat for Friday.

“Out of precaution, we will have increased law enforcement presence today and tomorrow at the school,” the post said.

All practices and events were cancelled for today, including a girls swim meet and the boys basketball scrimmage.