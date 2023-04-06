Arrest made in I-70 shooting that killed an Indianapolis man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces murder charges for involvement with a shooting on Interstate 70 that occurred March 25.

Julius Willis, 24, of Indianapolis, was taken into custody by detectives with the Indiana State Police Indianapolis District.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. March 25 on I-70 near the corner of East 21st Street and Emmerson Avenue.

When police arrived, they found two men inside a car with gunshot wounds. Police say one man was awake and breathing, while the other man, who was later identified as Anthony Shelman, 30, of Indianapolis, was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.

According to investigators, a search warrant was issued with the assistance of the Indiana Crimes Gun Task Force and Indiana State Police SWAT.

A search was performed on Willis’ residence on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Officers took Willis into custody without incident.

During the search, investigators say they discovered what was suspected to be methamphetamine. Krishawna Cleveland, 24, of Indianapolis, who was at Willis’ home at the time of the search, was also taken into custody.

Willis was being held at the Marion County Justice Center. Cleveland was charged with dealing and possession of methamphetamine and also taken to the Marion County Justice Center.

Hearings for Willis and Cleveland have not been scheduled at this time.