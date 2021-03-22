Arrest made in NE side homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An arrest has been made in a recent homicide on the city’s northeast side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 25-year-old Cassidy Charleston for the murder of Cody Campbell.

Campbell, 27, was found shot at the Super 8 motel in the 7200 block of E. 82nd St. around 4 a.m. on March 15. He died after being transported to a hospital.

IMPD says Charleston was arrested on preliminary charges of murder and carrying a handgun without a license.

The case now goes to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for a charging decision.