Crime Watch 8

Authorities searching for Decatur County inmate who escaped custody while at Greensburg hospital

The Decatur County Sheriff's Department is looking for April Day. Day escaped custody while at a hospital in Greensburg Thursday morning. (Provided Photo/Decatur County Sheriff's Department)

GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities in Decatur County are searching for an inmate who escaped custody Thursday morning while at a hospital in Greensburg.

According to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, April Day, 20, was last seen around 5:40 a.m. at the Decatur County Memorial Hospital at 720 N. Lincoln St. in Greensburg.

Authorities describe day as a white female, who is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has bleach blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sports bra, black shorts and no shoes.

Anyone with information on Day’s whereabouts is asked to call the Decatur County 24-hour dispatch center at 812-222-4911 or the sheriff’s department’s administrative line at 812-663-8125.

If you see Day, you are asked to immediately call 911.