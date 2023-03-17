Avon substitute teacher fired, later charged with sex crimes involving children

A mugshot of 18-year-old Matthew Duran, a former Avon Schools substitute teacher now charged with sex crimes involving children. (Provided Photo/Hendricks County Jail)

AVON, Ind. (WISH) –A Danville man who briefly worked as a substitute teacher for Avon Schools faces felony charges after being accused of sex crimes involving children.

Matthew Duran, 18, was charged Wednesday with child seduction, child molesting, and child exploitation. Two of the counts involve a child under the age of 14, online court records show.

Duran worked just two shifts as a substitute teacher and his last day with the district was Feb. 24, according to Kevin Carr, spokesperson for Avon Community School Corporation.

Avon schools fired Duran on March 3 “due to concerns brought to our attention about his behavior outside of his school employment,” Carr confirmed in a statement to News 8.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Duran on Thursday and he was taken to the Hendricks County Jail, where he was being held Friday without bond.

Duran made his first court appearance Friday afternoon. Additional court dates have not been announced.

News 8 has reached out to the Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office for additional information.