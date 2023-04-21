Bedford man arrested for stalking juvenile female

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jon Cooper, 42, of Bedford, for April 20 for several offenses stemming from the stalking and harassment of a juvenile female Bedford North Lawrence (BNL) High School student.

Police started an investigation after being notified of a Twitter account with posts directed towards the student.

Posts from the Twitter account not only included pictures of the student, but also her mother and grandmother from their high school days, along with other concerning posts.

The Twitter posts became more threatening and aggressive while police attempted to execute a search warrant on Twitter to obtain the account holder’s name, email, and phone number. Police obtained an emergency release of the information from Twitter on Tuesday, but there was no real name associated with the account or phone number.

On Wednesday, police pinpointed Cooper as the owner of the phone number and discovered his address after executing a search warrant on the phone carrier. Police also learned that a suspicious vehicle had been checked at BNL during a sporting event on Wednesday night. The car was identified as Cooper’s and witnesses identified him on school property.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant on Cooper’s residence and arrested him. Police found evidence of Cooper stalking multiple BNL high school female students dating back to the 1990’s. The search also revealed that Cooper was in possession of multiple firearms.

Cooper was transported to Lawrence County Jail and charged with stalking, intimidation, and harassment.