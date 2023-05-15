Bedford man sentenced after stealing firearms from gun shop

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — A Bedford man was sentenced for stealing guns from a local gun shop in Bedford, a release from the United States Attorney’s Office made Monday said.

Calvin Johnson, 20, was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison after he pled guilty to the firearm theft that occurred in January 2022.

Around 2:11 January 11, 2022, officers with Bedford Police Department responded to a burglary alarm at Cosner’s Gun & Knife Shop.

Investigators viewed security camera footage that showed Johnson using a hammer to break a display case, taking 16 guns that were inside.

Officers executed a search warrant on Johnson’s residence, where they found four of the firearms in a black backpack. Police have since located all the firearms Johnson stole.

A judge also ordered upon Johnson’s release from prison, he must serve two years of probation.