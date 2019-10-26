Body ‘burnt beyond recognition’ found in truck on fire in Grant County field

MATTHEWS, Ind. (WISH) — Police are releasing little information after a body was found badly burned in a truck near this Grant County community on Friday morning.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office was sent about 9:50 a.m. Friday to a truck on fire in a field near County Road 1125 South on South Wheeling Pike. That’s just northeast of Matthews in southeastern Grant County.

Deputies found a Dodge truck completely destroyed with a body “burnt beyond recognition,” said a news release issued Friday night by Capt. Ed Beaty of the sheriff’s office.

Police said Friday night that they want to speak with a man seen in the area. He was described as being in his mid to late 40s with a heavy build. They also said he had a gray, medium-length beard and grayish hair with a receding hairline. He was wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans.

No identification has been determined on the body or the vehicle.

Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff’s office in Marion at 765-662-9836.