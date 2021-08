Crime Watch 8

Body found in Lafayette garbage truck ID’d as Zionsville man

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A body found in a Lafayette garbage truck on Monday has been identified as a Zionsville man, according to Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello.

Lafayette police responded to a call about a large amount of blood inside a newly emptied dumpster. Upon stopping the garbage truck, police found the body of Shawn Kaiser, 43, within the trash.

Authorities are investigating the man’s death as a possible homicide.