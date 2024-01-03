Bodycam video shows IMPD shooting that killed semitruck driver in hostage situation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Wednesday released bodycam video from a police shooting during a hostage situation inside a semitruck cabin in late November in a commercial area with truck stops and restaurants on the city’s southwest side.

Lamont Bland, 60, died in the police shooting on the night of Nov. 30.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to a “call for help” involving a hostage situation about 7:20 p.m. Nov. 30 at McDonald’s, 4941 Knights Way. That’s in an area with restaurants, hotels, and truck stops just southwest of the interchange for I-69 and I-465.

Police revealed in the video that a customer told a McDonald’s employee that a woman was yelling for help from inside a white semitruck parked west of Knights Way. The video includes the 911 call.

Police said on Nov. 30 that they hoped to learn the relationship between the woman and Bland, the driver. The name of the woman has not been publicly shared.

IMPD says in the video that its investigation of the police shooting could take a year or more to complete. Police also warn that the “video contains graphic images and language” and “is not suitable for all viewers.” The video was released on YouTube.

Lt. Shane Foley of IMPD said on the night of the incident that officers arrived to learn of a disturbance inside the semitruck and then forced their way into the cabin. The officers saw what appeared to be a hostage situation, Foley says.

Assistant Chief Chris Bailey described what happened during an impromptu news conference about 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 that aired live on News 8. He talked about Lt. Brandon Mills, a 26-year veteran, who moved into the cab to try to talk to Bland before the fatal shooting.

“Tonight, this officer saved a woman’s life,” he said.

Bailey had shared on Nov. 30 much of the detail provided in the bodycam video released Wednesday. IMPD later in a Nov. 30 news release reported that Bland told officers multiple statements, including “I’m going to kill her,” “I got a knife to her throat,” and “You’re gonna die.”

In the bodycam video, Bland expressed concerns about going to jail. Bland also says, “I’m going to kill her right now” and “I ain’t got nothing to lose.”

The woman is heard yelling “He already cut me” and “I’m bleeding out, help me!”

An officer eventually removed the woman from the semitruck cabin, and she was given medical aid, the video shows. She was awake and talking, and had injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Her face is blurred in the video.

The police shooting was the 17th of 18 in 2023, based on an IMPD spreadsheet. The total was the most police shootings since 20 were recorded in 2015.