Crime Watch 8

Boy, 13, in Indianapolis hospital after shooting at park in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A 13-year-old boy was stable in an Indianapolis hospital after being shot in the leg Monday night at a park west of downtown Anderson, police say.

Police were called just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a report of multiple gunshots at May Park at West 10th Street and Madison Avenue.

Officer arrived and began giving aid to the boy. He was ultimately taken to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

Investigators were talking with witnesses who provided multiple leads, police said in a news release.

The release did not identify the boy.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Detective Ryan Prado at 765-648-6755.