Carmel police: Man still getting treatment after ‘likely’ murder of wife, attempted suicide

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police say the man who fatally shot his wife Saturday morning and then turned the gun on himself was continuing Tuesday to get treatment in a hospital.

Susan Shaw, 63, died in the shooting.

Police were called about 8:24 a.m. Saturday for a welfare check at a home in the 700 block of Johnson Drive. That’s off East 136th Street, also known as Smoky Row Road, northwest of the Gray Road roundabout.

Officers found Susan Shaw dead and John Shaw, 79, with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police have announced no criminal charges.

Carmel Police Department, in an updated Tuesday news release, said, “Our preliminary investigation has revealed this incident was likely a murder/attempted suicide.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Landry Smiley at 317-571-2500 or lsmiley@carmel.in.gov, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or crimetips.org. People who provide information ask asked to reference Carmel police Case Number 22-72609.

