Crime Watch 8

Child in Indianapolis hospital after shot at Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center

A sign at Kokomo Beach is shown in July 2019. (WISH Photo, File)

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A child was in an Indianapolis hospital after being shot Tuesday afternoon at Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, police said.

A Facebook post from Kokomo Police Department said officers were sent to the aquatic center about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday for the shooting.

The child who was shot was initially taken to a local hospital before being flown to Indianapolis, the post said.

Deputies from the Howard County Sheriff’s Department found another child leaving the area who had a firearm and detained the juvenile.

A Kokomo police spokesperson, Capt. Scott Purtee, declined Tuesday night to say whether the child is a boy or a girl, and his or her age. The injured child’s condition was unknown, he said. The police department will release more information Wednesday about the shooting, Purtee said.

The aquatic center had not yet determined Tuesday night whether it would be open or closed on Wednesday.

Anyone with information was asked to call Kokomo Police Department Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278.

The aquatic center includes a surfing pool, a competition and lap pool, water slides, a lazy river and other amenities. The center opened in 2002.